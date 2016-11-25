Body of two-year-old abuse victim claimed by family

ALOR SETAR: The body of a two-year-old boy which was found in an ice box at a Paya Nahu flat unit in Sungai Petani here two days ago, was claimed by his family today.

Kuala Muda police chief ACP Md Zukir Md Isa said the body was claimed by the victim's grandmother at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital forensic department here about 7am.

The remains were then taken to the grandmother's house in Taman Desa Aman, Sungai Lalang in Sungai Petani for burial at a cemetery, located behind Laguna, Merbok here about 10am.

Md Zukir said the police were awaiting the autopsy report to determine the cause of death.

In the 1.25am incident on Wednesday, a police team found the decomposing body wrapped in blanket and placed in the container at the flat unit.

Earlier, the police were informed of the boy's death by his 24-year-old mother. The boy was said to have been abused by the woman's 34-year-old and could have succumbed to injuries on Nov 9.

The deceased's four-year-old sister who was found with bruises on the body is currently treated at the Children's Ward of the Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital in Sungai Petani. She is suspected to be a victim of child abuse.

In SUNGAI PETANI, Kedah Puteri Umno chief Datin Norhashimah Md Nowar who visited the girl at the hospital today, said she was in stable condition.

Norhashimah, who was accompanied by several Puteri Umno members also handed over cash donations and two teddy bears to cheer her up.

"I talked to the doctor and was told she was in stable condition, having sustained a broken right shoulder, and injuries on the face and bruises on the body," she said.

Norhashimah said the girl would be placed under the Social Welfare Department and the hospital as the case was still under investigation. — Bernama