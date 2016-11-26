Bilic not worried about losing West Ham job

LONDON: Manager Slaven Bilic is not sweating over his future at West Ham United following the Premier League club's poor start to the campaign and is confident he has the full support of the owners.

After finishing seventh last season, West Ham have struggled to recapture that form and are 17th in the table, a point above the relegation zone having won only three times in 12 games.

"There is no question - I am happy in my job. I speak to the owners, mostly to Mr Sullivan, after every game and sometimes in between games if there is something that needs to be talked about," Bilic told reporters on Friday.

West Ham's problems have extended off the field as well as they struggle to adjust to their new home ground, London Stadium.

"I feel the support. As I've told you many times I'm concentrating on the next game and that's basically it. I'm not fearful. There is pressure, of course, because at the moment we are not delivering." Bilic added.

"We don't have enough points to feel happy but I'm seeing the improvement. It's still very tight. It's still early days, but we are in that position and the table does not lie."

West Ham travel to sixth-placed Manchester United on Sunday. — Reuters