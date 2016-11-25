West Brom can't find room for Chadli, says Pulis

LONDON: West Bromwich Albion are playing so well that they cannot find room for record signing Nacer Chadli in the team, manager Tony Pulis (pix) said on Friday.

The Belgian midfielder, who cost £13 million (RM72 million) from Tottenham Hotspur in the close-season, is available after injury for Saturday's visit to struggling Hull City.

"I can't wait to get Nacer back in the team but at the moment I don't think I can get him back in," Pulis told reporters.

"Everyone has done so well it's difficult to find a place for him."

Albion followed a run of five games without a victory by winning at champions Leicester City and demolishing Burnley 4-0 on Monday to go ninth in the table.

"We played very well as a team against Burnley," Pulis added. "The last couple of games we've been very, very good.

"Hull will be a tough journey to make and they've had some really good results so far this season."

Pulis, sometimes criticised for a perceived lack of style in his teams, will celebrate a quarter of a century as a manager next year.

"Football management is about ups and downs all the time," he said.

"You have good times and you have bad times and you just don't get too carried away with anything, whether you're taking criticism or whether you're taking praise.

"I've been in it a long time and if I was person who swayed back and forth with the euphoria or the criticism I'd be six feet under a long time ago."

In contrast, Saturday's opposing manager Mike Phelan, although an experienced coach, is in his first managerial post at Hull this season.

"Mike's experienced a changeover of owners and it's difficult but it's an experience and I'm sure Mike's big enough to fight his way through it," Pulis added.

"He's got great experience and he's worked with the best, so he'll know what to do.

"He just needs time, as we all do, to get what he wants." — Reuters