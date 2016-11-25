Palace striker Remy suffers new injury setback

LONDON: Crystal Palace forward Loic Remy (pix) has suffered a new injury and will be out for up to three more weeks before making his debut, manager Alan Pardew said on Friday.

Signed on loan from Chelsea at the start of the season, the French international had to return to Stamford Bridge after less than a fortnight with a thigh strain.

"Loic has picked up a different injury. It's the calf and that's a disappointment," Pardew told a news conference ahead of Saturday's Premier League game at bottom club Swansea City.

Both teams are in poor form, with the Welsh club looking for their first win under new American manager Bob Bradley and Palace on a run of five successive defeats.

"Most games have been really tight," Pardew said.

"We had Man City here last week and there was some unbelievable time wasting from them, so we must have threatened them.

"Our problem isn't scoring goals, which is the hardest thing at this level. But we need to stop conceding, particularly the first goal.

"I think our fans are getting frustrated. They're seeing some good performances, but there have been costly errors."

The losing run has led to questions about how secure Pardew's job is, 22 months after he returned to the club he used to play for.

One British media report this week said he would sacked if Palace, who have dropped into the bottom five, lose this weekend.

"I'm an experienced manager in my ninth Premier League season and I want it to be 10," he said, adding that he spoke almost every day with club chairman Steve Parish.

"He's as committed as I am to get a result tomorrow. It's a crucial game for both teams."

Pardew also had supportive words for Bradley, the former US national coach, who is in his first job in England.

"Pep Guardiola (also) had no experience in the Premier League and nobody said anything about that. He's earned it.

"They've had a difficult start, but they have some great players. They have the players to get out of the situation they're in." — Reuters