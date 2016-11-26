Hummel teams with Overkill to revive iconic 1980s Marathona sneakers

RIDING high on the current popularity of sneakers, Hummel has announced the return of its Marathona model, an emblematic running shoe from the early 1980s, designed and produced in-house. For this reissue, the Danish sportswear brand has teamed with graffiti and shoe customisation specialists, Overkill, to bring a colourful retro vibe to the 2016 version.

From the adidas Gazelle or the Stan Smith, to the Coq Sportif Arthur Ashe, the Nike Cortez and the Reebok Freestyle, the iconic sneakers of the 1980s and 1990s are all making a comeback, proving a hit with the buying public.

Sportswear brand Hummel is joining the fun with a reissue of one of its styles, the Marathona, relegated to the brand's archives for more than three decades. For sneaker fans, enthusiasts and collectors, this is, more precisely, a running shoe, brought back from sportswear's past for an exceptional collaboration.

"The collaboration version of this Marathona is a result of a funny evening in the sacred halls of OVERKILL. Planned as a 90s Retro Running Design luck would have it that 90s icons and good friends of #teamoverkill, Cool Modie and Doom were in the office and took part in the brainstorming process. The outcome: the fruity Hummel x OVERKILL C(oolmodie) D(oom) O(verkill) Marathona OG," explains Hummel.

The reissue keeps the original features of the iconic model, including the twin chevron detail and the row of four ventilation eyelets. It has, however, been revamped with white micro suede and a gradient mesh that transitions from light violet to dark purple. The "Overkill" name appears on the tongue, front, lace tag and lace tip.

The "CDO Marathona OG" sneakers come with matching old school tube socks and launch on November 25 in Berlin, Germany. They'll be available in limited edition from selected stores worldwide.

Price: €135. — AFP Relaxnews