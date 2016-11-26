'Supergirl,' 'Arrow,' 'The Flash,' 'Legends of Tomorrow' crossover week

FOUR days' worth of crossover episodes are heading to The CW in subsequent showings of Supergirl, The Flash, Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow.

A Thanksgiving-themed November 28 episode of Supergirl gets things started, with Barry Allen from The Flash enlisting her to help fend off an alien invasion.

On Novmeber 29th's episode of The Flash, Barry first teams up with the Green Arrow before they and Cisco realize they need Supergirl's help to defeat an alien invasion.

The drama continues from another angle in November 30th's episode of Arrow, before the December 1st edition of ensemble piece Legends of Tomorrow, in which superheros and supervillains unite against the invaders. — AFP Relaxnews