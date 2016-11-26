'Free Maria Campaign' launched

PETALING JAYA: In an effort to expedite the release of Bersih 2.0 chairman Maria Chin Abdullah, nearly 1,000 individuals attended the launch of the "Free Maria Campaign" at the Petaling Jaya Community Library hall, here, late yesterday.

The campaign organised by the Bersih 2.0 steering committee called on the public to demand the immediate release of Maria.

The 60-year-old activist is currently being detained for 28 days under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) for activities detrimental to parliamentary democracy.

Among those who spoke during the event included DAP MP Tony Pua, PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and Kota Raja MP Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud along with several other human rights activists.

The event also saw the organisers displaying a mock prison cell purportedly built in the same style as the one Maria is believed to be held in. In showcasing the mock cell, many of the organisers claimed Maria is being held in a 15x8ft cell at the moment, smaller than the one currently on display.

In his speech, Pua directed criticism at Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar for earlier claiming that Maria did not request for a mattress in her solitary confinement.

"So, I have one request tonight. If I get arrested, all of you have to demand. I too want a mattress, blanket and pillow. No need for air conditioner.

"Perhaps a fan. If can give me free wi-fi. Better still give me a PlayStation to pass time," he said.

Pua also questioned the need to criminalise foreign funding if it is being used to protect and improve the country’s democracy.

"Hundreds and thousands of NGOs and companies both independent and government related, also receive foreign funding. Is that wrong?

"I am not going to say I have no idea what funding Bersih has. I am just saying in general, and if they did get foreign funding from some foundation, RM20,000-RM30,000, if they did, and they used it for projects to improve democracy in Malaysia, is there anything wrong with that?" he asked.

His response came after Khalid had earlier said Sosma was applied on Maria to investigate billionaire George Soros's international grant-making network Open Society Foundations’ (OSF)'s attempt to purportedly topple the country.

Towards the end of the event, Maria’s three sons; Azumin Mohamad Yunus, 23, Aziman Maria Mohamad Yunus, 22, and Azemi Maria Mohamad Yunus, 20, also gave a speech, reminiscing their childhood memories with their mother and expressing hope to see her sooner.

Maria was detained under the Sosma on the eve of the Bersih 5.0 rally, held in Kuala Lumpur last Saturday.

On November 22, she filed a habeas corpus application at the High Court, seeking her immediate release from detention. The court has set Tuesday to hear the application.