One injured, 9 vehicles damaged in Serendah landslide (Updated)

Posted on 26 November 2016 - 09:40am Last updated on 26 November 2016 - 12:30pm

The main road to Taman Idaman, Serendah has temporarily been closed due to a landslide on Nov 26, 2016. — Sunpix by Asyraf Rasid

Vehicles involved in the landslide at Taman Idaman, Serendah on Nov 26, 2016. — Sunpix by Asyraf Rasid

Taman Idaman residents observe the situation of the landslide from a safe distance, Serendah, Nov 26, 2016. Currently, more than 50 personnel from the Police, Fire and Rescue Department, District Land Office, the Hulu Selangor District Council, and the Public defense Force are on site. — Sunpix by Asyraf Rasid

Hulu Selangor MP Datuk Kamalanathan is seen at the site of the landslide at Taman Idaman Serendah, Nov 26, 2016. — Sunpix by Asyraf Rasid

HULU SELANGOR: Residents of Taman Idaman here got a rude shock when a landslide occurred on Jalan Datuk Harun less than a metre away from their houses.

The incident took place at about 1am this morning with one person injured while at least 9 vehicles (7 cars and 2 motorcycles) had fallen into the chasm on the road.

No deaths have been reported so far.

First responders arrived at 1.32am and had cordoned off the site with yellow tape.

Currently, more than 50 personnel from the Police, Fire and Rescue Department (FRD), District Land Office, the Hulu Selangor District Council (MDHS), and the Public defense Force are on site.

Officials say they are currently coordinating with each other and are gathering all relevant information before releasing a public statement at about 2.30pm.

Hulu Selangor District police chief Supt R. Supramaniam said the landslide was caused by underground water flow likely from the recent monsoon season.

Officials have instructed 340 residents to evacuate the area by 1.45pm.

