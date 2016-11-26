Resident loses three vehicles in Taman Idaman landslide

HULU SELANGOR: A resident of Taman Idaman lost three vehicles in the landslide that occurred on Jalan Datuk Harun, here, today.

When contacted by theSun, the victim who wished to be identified as Amir, 57, said he was informed by his wife at about 1am that three of their vehicles have fallen into the chasm on the road.

"During the incident, I was driving back from Tanjung Malim when my wife informed about the incident," he said adding that the vehicles were a Mercedes Benz, Honda Civic and Proton Saga.

"Since the incident have happened I won't stress about the lost. I have accepted the fact that natural disasters do occur," he added.

Amir who works as a security guard said he will make a police report at Serendah police station.