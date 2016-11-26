'Serendah landslide caused by underground water flow'

A view of the Serendah landslide, Nov 26, 2016. — Sunpix by Asyraf Rasid

Roads were cut off by the landslide at Taman Idaman, Serendah, Nov 26, 2016. — Sunpix by Asyraf Rasid

Traders move goods from their shops near the scene of a landslide at Taman Idaman, Serendah, Nov 26, 2016. — Sunpix by Asyraf Rasid

HULU SELANGOR: The landslide in Taman Idaman, Serendah here is caused by underground water flow, likely from the recent monsoon rains.

Chief of Operations Supt R. Supramaniam said the landslide involves about 3 acres of soil and all residents in a 500-600-metre radius have been told to evacuate.

"There are 64 homes in the red zone involving about 340 residents. We have told them to evacuate the area by 1:45pm," Supramaniam told a press conference near the site today.

The Hulu Selangor District police chief said this is because water volume in the area is still increasing and soil movement can still be detected.

The landslide damaged two nearby houses and carried seven cars, two motorcycles, and a roadside stall with it.

Supramaniam said search and rescue teams had combed the area four times over and assisted the only identified victim so far, who suffered a broken arm and is warded in the Selayang Hospital.

He said only six to seven families have evacuated so far and advised all to cooperate with emergency workers so they won't be in harm's way.

"They're most likely attached to their properties. (After) You lived in a house for years, you'll think twice before leaving it," Supramaniam said after he was asked about the low evacuation rate.

He said residents can move back into their homes provided if the authorities are able to contain the water flow soon.

Supramaniam added that they are still investigating the source of the flow but had determined that it was not caused by a burst water pipe as initially assumed.

There are currently 56 police personnel in the area while the Fire and Rescue Department (FRD) despatched 12 personnel and 4 K-9 units to the site.

Other agencies present are the District Land Office, Hulu Selangor District Council (MDHS), Public Defence Force (JPAM), Selangor Public Works Department (JKR Selangor), and RELA.