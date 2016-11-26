Potential global security threats could extend to Malaysia: Hishammuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein (pix) expressed concern that potential global security threats could extend to the country's shores.

He added that Malaysia, as part of the global security landscape, could not afford to turn its back from incidents around the globe.

"The Lahad Datu incursion, and shooting down of MH17, provide ample proof of how Malaysia is not insulated from global affairs. So, we must never take our eyes completely off developments in far flung places such as China, the Middle East and the West," he said in a speech today at the 2016 KL International Youth Discourse held at the Putra World Trade Centre here.

He was also concerned about efforts on combating Daesh based in the Middle East as regions, including Southeast Asia, may either become a new home for the militant's recruits or an alternative target for attacks.

As such, he said that he has made military diplomacy as a priority to counter the situation, which includes engaging counterparts such as China, the United States, and France.