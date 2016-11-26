Police all set for Umno General Assembly

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are all set to ensure tight security and good traffic management during the Umno General Assembly next week.

Without disclosing the number of personnel mobilised for the assembly, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar (pix) said police had made early preparations to ensure it proceeds smoothly.

"Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) personnel who will be duty will work in shifts. Police will also open an operations room at the venue (Putra World Trade Centre)," he told Bernama today.

Meanwhile, city traffic Police chief ACP Mohd Nadzri Hussain said about 30 traffic policemen will assigned for traffic control around PWTC during the assembly.

"They (traffic policemen) will be on duty on a rotational basis during the assembly," he said.

Mohd Nadzri also advised the public to park their cars only in designated parking areas to prevent them from being towed away by the authorities.

The Umno General Assembly 2016 will be held from Nov 29 until Dec 3 at the PWTC. It will see an attendance of 5,732 delegates. — Bernama