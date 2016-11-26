BNM will be forced to intervene if Ringgit remains volatile: Ku Li

GEORGE TOWN: Bank Negara will be forced to intervene if the value of the Ringgit remains volatile, according to a former finance minister.

Gua Musang MP Tan Seri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah (pix) said the central bank is the only authority on monetary policy to prevent currency rates from rising up or going down too fast.

The former finance minister said intervention is required to avoid "too speculative of a situation."

He said setting the rate of the Ringgit, or any other currency, is to ensure there will be no undue speculation.

He, however, noted there was also another school of thought which called for rates to be set by market forces of supply and demand.

"A study should be conducted with all stakeholders, including importers and exporters, to set monetary policy," he said in a press conference today after being asked about the performance of the Ringgit.

Asked about the upcoming Umno General Assembly, the Gua Musang Umno Division chief said the current situation of the party is "tenang" (calm).

However, he warned the party not to be complacent, noting "jangan sangka air tenang tidak ada buaya" (do not think there are no crocodiles in still waters).

"The people are faced with many issues, including the rising cost of living which should be address by the party," he added.

On the dispute between the Orang Asli and state government in Kelantan over logging, Tengku Razaleigh, or Ku Li as he is affectionately known, said both sides must understand each other.

He said the Orang Asli should understand Kelantan had not reserve land for them while the state should be conscious these people relied on the land to survive.

He said he was willing to assist in discussions on the matter if the state could set aside land for the Orang Asli.

Tengku Razaleigh had earlier delivered a speech on national unity at USM here.