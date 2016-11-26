'Serendah landslide evacuees should report to JKM'

HULU SELANGOR: Residents who have evacuated from their homes after a landslide here should report to the Community Welfare Department (JKM) for records purposes.

Chief of Operations Supt R. Supramanian said only 22 out of 64 families in the "red zone" of a landslide earlier today have reported to JKM so far and the authorities are unsure of their whereabouts.

"All 64 families in the red zone of 600 metres have been evacuated. Please report to JKM for statistical purposes, and at least we know where you are," Supramaniam told a press conference here.

He again warned residents to not return to their homes near the gaping-hole with a 150 diameter left by the landslide in Taman Idaman, Serendah for the time being as it is unsafe.

Meanwhile, Supramniam said the Selangor Public Works Department (JKR Selangor) could still detect soil movement in the area and the afternoon rain is expected to agitate the situation.

"Definitely," he simply answered when asked if the rain will have a severe impact on the soil, pointing out that trees at the edge of the landslide already had their roots exposed.

The underground water flow has yet to stop as well, and Supramanian said JKR Selangor estimates that it will take between 7 to 10 days to rebuild the road.

He said JKR Selangor had also covered the area with a tarp to minimise further soil movement and is planning slope strengthening works in the aftermath already.

Supramaniam added that the situation is considered under control, investigations are ongoing, and a full report is expected within 3 to 4 days.