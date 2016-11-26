Khairy urges young women to empower themselves

KUALA LUMPUR: Young women are encouraged to empower themselves upon graduation from university.

Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin (pix) said currently 65% of the students in public university comprised of women.

He also urged the public to empower and stand up for them should there be criticisms hurled against the community.

"Young women need to get out there, (and) we need to empower them and we need to stand up for them at every single juncture where they are criticised and attacked," he said today during a question-and-answer session held at the KL International Youth Discourse 2016.

On a query from Mohammed Farouque, a Rohingya Youth Development Forum advocate, regarding their youths' participation in Malaysia, Khairy responded that he would like them to expand their network with other local youth community.

Yesterday, Malaysia had condemned the escalation of violence in Myanmmar's Rakhine state which resulted in the loss of innocent lives and displacement of people.