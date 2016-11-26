Multiple fatalities in New Zealand boating tragedy

Posted on 26 November 2016 - 06:03pm Last updated on 26 November 2016 - 06:09pm

WELLINGTON: There were multiple fatalities in a boating accident in New Zealand on Saturday, police said, but they were unable to immediately confirm the death toll.

"A number of people have died after a boat got into difficulty in Kaipara Harbour this afternoon," police said in a statement.

"At least six other people have been rescued and are receiving medical treatment."

Local media said 11 people were believed to be in the water after a chartered fishing boat overturned near a bar at the entrance to the harbour north of Auckland city.

The vessel, called The Francie, is listed as a 12m long boat that can carry a maximum of 22 people.

Police said four aircraft and the coastguard were searching for people in the water. — AFP