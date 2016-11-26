Ministry wants police to investigate on baby-selling racket in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) wants the police to investigate and take appropriate action on a claim of baby-selling racket in Malaysia, as reported by an international media recently.

The ministry, in a statement today, condemned the act, describing it as heinous and immoral.

"As the ministry responsible for the protection and welfare of children, KPWKM views seriously the issue on baby-selling racket because it violates Article 35 of the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) and also the Optional Protocol on the sale of children, child prostitution and child pornography.

"As a country which supports CRC and the Optional Protocol, Malaysia is committed to taking all measures to avoid selling of babies and child prostitution," it said.

The statement was issued in response to a documentary, "Malaysia: Babies For Sale", aired by Al-Jazeera in its programme 101 East yesterday.

The ministry said that based on Section 48 of the Child Act 2001 (Act 611), any person found involved in child trafficking could be fined not more than RM10,000 or imprisonment of not more than five years, or both, if found guilty.

If the act is untended for sexual exploitation or prostitution, the offender could be fined up to RM50,000, or imprisonment of not more than 15 years, or both, if found guilty. — Bernama