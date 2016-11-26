VEP preparation at final stage: Liow

JOHOR BARU: Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said the preparation of Vehicle Entry Permit System (VEP) is at the final stage, and the date for implementation has yet to be decided.

"VEP is for all foreign-registered cars, not only Singapore-registered cars. There is no discrimination on Singaporean cars.

"Registration for VEP is already open. Some 236,000 foreign-registered cars have registered with Road Transport Department to date," he said after inspecting the implementation of Road Charge (RC) collection system at Johor Baru Causeway CIQ here.

He said VEP is an important security system as the system will help the enforcement authority to trace down traffic summons, clone cars and the problem of some foreign cars not leaving Malaysia.

Under the new system, every foreign-registered car, when entering the two checkpoints in Johor - JB Causeway and Second Link - will need to apply for VEP with a processing fee of RM10, which will be valid for five years.

However, the date for VEP implementation has yet to be decided.

"We need to do preparation work. We will announce the implementation date later," he said.

Meanwhile, the RC collection has started since Nov 1 this year.

The RC requires foreign-registered cars to pay RM20 via the Touch 'n Go car when they enter Malaysia.

There are 38 RC collection lanes at Causeway and 24 at the Second link.

About 37 Road Transport Department personnel have been stationed at both checkpoints to facilitate the RC collection.