S'gor Puteri to bring up bully issue at Umno General Assembly

SHAH ALAM: The issue of bullying in schools, which is becoming a concern among parents, has drawn the attention of Selangor Umno Puteri which is bringing up the matter at the party's general assembly to be held next week.

Selangor Umno Puteri chief, Salbiah Saari said the issue would be raised through the education motion by Kota Raja Puteri Umno leader Wan Fasehah Burhanuddin.

"Selangor Umno Puteri hopes that by bringing this issue our voice will be heard by the leadership to find the best mechanism to address the problem," she told Bernama.

She said the assembly would be the best platform for the party leadership and members to strengthen unity and the party leadership to strengthen unity in preparation for the 14th general election. — Bernama