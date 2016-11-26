Highlight victims of terrorists act as a form to combat extremism: Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) proposed for stories of terrorists acts' victims be highlighted in the media as a form to combat terrorism.

"Today, we tend to forget about the victims of terrorists acts. Of course, we feel sorry for them when they are hurt, or when their lives are forever scarred.

"However, we need to do more to protect the victims of extremists, and we need to begin enabling them to share their stories," he said in a closing remark at today's KL International Youth Discourse.

He added that terrorist organisations like Daesh tend to represent themselves as "an underdog".

"Their argument is that they are fighting against a globally capitalist and systematically corrupt world order.

"We must intervene ... We need to flip the stories, and present the victims as the true underdogs of the oppressed, and forever traumatised by extremists," he said, adding the strategy was used against the Irish Republican Army (IRA) in 1998 which resulted in their recruitment to fall and bombings to stop.

Present during the ceremony was Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, Deputy Tourism Minister Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin and some 1,000 local and foreign delegates.