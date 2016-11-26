Police arrest political cartoonist Zunar

GEORGE TOWN: Police have detained political cartoonist Zunar (pix) to assist in investigations after a police report was lodged on a cartoon exhibition held on Friday which was deemed to have insulted Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

He was detained at the Northeast district police headquarters after he went there to have his statement recorded about 6pm today.

He was accompanied by his lawyer, Seri Delima assemblyman RSN Rayer, and Bayan Baru MP Sim Tze Tzin.

Northeast district police chief ACP Mior Faridalatrash Wahid confirmed that Zunar, whose real name is Zulkifli SM Anwarul Haque, was detained.

He said Zunar was arrested under Section 4(1)(c) of the Sedition Act 1948 for intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace under the Penal Code.

“He will be detained for 24 hours, if the investigations are not completed then we will apply for a remand order,” he said in a brief media statement.

The exhibition on Friday at Komtar was disrupted in the afternoon by a group who deemed the exhibition as an insult to the premier.

The group was led by Penang Umno Youth chief Rafizal Abdul Rahim and Gabungan Perwakilan Melayu Pulau Pinang chair Rizuad Mohd Azudin and they subsequently lodged a police report.

Outside the police station, Rayer said police have taken Zunar to Komtar to seize the artworks there.

“We have appealed to the police to consider releasing him on police bail because he has surrendered himself and cooperated with the police to recover the artworks,” he said.