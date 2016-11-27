Malaysia not baby-selling hub: IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar (pix) today refuted the allegation that Malaysia was a baby-selling hub as reported by the Al-Jazeera television station.

He said it could not be denied that baby-selling took place in the country, but it was not as easy as was reported.

He said the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) always took stern action and collaborated with various ministries and agencies to ensure that trafficking and other exploitation against women and children were given priority.

"The PDRM will conduct further investigations into the claims made by Al-Jazeera so that appropriate action can be taken," he said in a statement today.

He said police were resolving the issue and this was proven with the action taken by the Anti-Trafficking of Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (Atipsom) Unit (D7C), set up in 2008, and the Sexual, Women and Child Investigations Division (D11) of the Police Criminal Investigations Department.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam said the ministry took very serious attention to the numerous issues highlighted in the documentary.

The ministry, he said, had already initiated an investigation specifically towards doctors and healthcare facilities highlighted in the programme.

"Depending on the result of the investigation, action will be taken accordingly towards the doctors and healthcare facilities involved," he said in a statement.

Dr Subramaniam said all medical practitioners were expected at all times to observe proper standards of personal behaviour in keeping with the dignity of the profession. — Bernama