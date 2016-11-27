MT Orkim Harmony hijackers in M'sian custody

KULAI: Eight Indonesians who hijacked the tanker MT Orkim Harmony in June last year are now under the Malaysian custody.

They were extradited from Hanoi, Vietnam and flown to the Senai International Airport early today.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency director-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Puzi Ab Kahar who headed the extradiction mission said the suspects aged between 21 and 63 years, were brought back from Hanoi on a commercial flight which arrived at the Senai Business Aviation terminal at 6.14 am.

This is the first time the agency embarked on an extradition mission to charge the suspects in court.

Ahmad Puzi said the extradition mission was under tight security with 40 men and officers from the agency's Special Action Unit, Intelligence Branch and Criminal Investigation Branch.

"The suspects will be charged at the Kota Tinggi Sessions Court here under Sections 304 for voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery and 397 for robbery when armed or with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt," he told reporters upon arrival at the airport.

He said a chef, one of the 22 crew members on the tanker, robbed and harmed was hospitalised at the Kubang Kerian Hospital in Kelantan, for gunshot wounds.

The MT Orkim Harmony, which was reported missing in the waters about 23.5 nautical miles off Tanjung Sedili, Kota Tinggi in Johor on June 12, 2015, carried 22 crew members comprising 16 Malaysians, five Indonesians and a Myanmar.

All crew members were rescued on June 18 except the chef who sustained a gunshot wound on his thigh at Tho Chu Island, Vietnam.

All the hijackers were arrested by the Vietnamese Border Defence Force on the same day.

The oil tanker, carrying about 5,879 metric tonnes of Ron 95 petrol was heading from Malacca to Kuantan.

Ahmad Puzi said there were no new hijacking cases after the tanker incident on June last year.