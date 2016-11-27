Zunar remanded for a day

GEORGE TOWN: The magistrate court has granted police a one-day remand for political cartoonist Zunar (pix) who is currently detained by it for insulting Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Northeast district police chief ACP Mior Faridalatrash Wahid said the remand order was allowed by the court this morning after the cartoonist was detained yesterday.

Zunar, whose real name is Zulkifli SM Anwarul Haque, was detained under Section 4(1)(c) of the Sedition Act 1948 for intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace under the Penal Code.

Police detained Zunar to assist in investigations after a police report was lodged on a cartoon exhibition held on Friday.

He was detained at the Northeast district police headquarters after he went there to have his statement recorded about 6pm yesterday.

The exhibition on Friday at Komtar was disrupted in the afternoon by a group who deemed the exhibition as an insult to the premier.

The group was led by Penang Umno Youth chief Rafizal Abdul Rahim and Gabungan Perwakilan Melayu Pulau Pinang chair Rizuad Mohd Azudin and they subsequently lodged a police report.

Outside the police station yesterday, Rayer said police have taken Zunar to Komtar to seize the artworks there.

“We have appealed to the police to consider releasing him on police bail because he has surrendered himself and cooperated with the police to recover the artworks,” he said.