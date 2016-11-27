Four missing after barge capsizes near Pulau Bruit, Sarikei

KUCHING: A barge carrying gravel with six crew capsized near Kampung Petanak, Pulau Bruit, Tanjung Manis, Sarikei this morning.

According to a Fire and Rescue Department spokesman, two of the crew were reported to have survived after clinging to the barge but the fate of four others remains unknown.

An emergency call on the incident was received at 8.33am and a search and rescue team from Sungai Merah Fire and Rescue Department was immediately rushed to the scene.

A team from the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency also arrived in two boats to help in the search operation. — Bernama