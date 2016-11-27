Veterans, Guan Eng pay tribute to fallen heroes

Family members of Penang Veterans Association pay respect to the fallen heroes at The Cenotaph, Esplanade during the 15th Annual Remembrance Day. — Sunpix by Imran Hilmy

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng pay his respect to the fallen heroes at The Cenotaph, Esplanade during the 15th Annual Remembrance Day. — Sunpix by Imran Hilmy

GEORGE TOWN:The sacrifices made by the fallen heroes during war to defend the country and its sovereignty including freedom must be remembered, said Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng.

He said Malaysians today and the coming generation get to enjoy the freedom due these fallen heroes and those who got badly injured during their course of duty.

"Let us remember, honour and show gratitude to all those who died and maimed. We must show our gratitude to their families as all made great sacrifices and endured hardships. Let us remember them by ending all wars of violence," he said at the 15th annual Remembrance Day ceremony at Cenotaph Esplanade today.

Lim said that Malaysians must declare war only on ignorance, poverty, discrimination, racism, hate, extremism and corruption.

Some 150 veterans converged at the Cenotaph Esplanade to pay tribute to the fallen heroes who died during armed conflicts.

Among them were veterans from Malaysia, Fiji, Singapore, United Kingdom, India, New Zealand, Nepal,Canada and Republic of Rhodesia.

The veterans, some who came with family members, placed wreaths at the Cenotaph to honor the fallen heroes.

The Remembrance Day, organised by Penang Veterans Association in November every year, is to commemorate fallen heroes during World War 1 (1914-1918) ,World War 2 (1939-1945), Siam-Burma Death Railway (1941-1945), Malayan Emergency (1948-1960), Indonesian Confrontation (1963-1965) and Re-Insurgency Period (1968-1990).