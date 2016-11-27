Spurs remain unbeaten on the road

WASHINGTON: LaMarcus Aldridge scored 24 points as the San Antonio Spurs kept their undefeated record on the road intact by beating the Washington Wizards 112-100 on Saturday.

San Antonio also played Friday night but the back-to-back NBA games didn't bother them as they improved to 10-0 on the road and won their eighth straight overall.

Tony Parker had 20 points and Kawhi Leonard scored 19 for the Spurs (14-3), who shot 53.3% from the field before a crowd of 17,066 at Verizon Centre arena.

Jonathon Simmons scored 15 points and Patty Mills 13 as San Antonio's reserves outscored Washington's 35-18.

The Spurs also outscored Washington 23-10 from the free throw line and led by 19 points in the second half.

Bradley Beal finished with 25 points and John Wall added 21 for the Wizards who have won a season-high two straight. Otto Porter tallied 14 points as Washington dropped to 5-10 on the season.

The Wizards beat the Orlando Magic 94-91 on Friday for its first road victory of the season.

Parker scored 11 points and the Spurs shot 50% from the field for a 54-44 lead at the intermission.

After Washington closed to 69-62 midway through the third quarter, San Antonio seized command with a 16-7 surge during which Aldridge and Mills each sank a three-pointer and scored five points.

The Wizards looked undisciplined at times, losing Markieff Morris in the third quarter when the starting forward was ejected after arguing with the officials over a foul call. Morris had 12 points in 19 minutes.

Ian Mahinmi, who was acquired in the offseason, made his season debut for the Wizards after missing the first 14 games due to knee surgery. His impact was limited though as he finished with one point in 15 minutes of playing time.

The Wizards shot 48.3% from the field but just six of 22 on three-pointers. Mills made three from beyond the arc as the Spurs finished nine of 24.

In Charlotte, North Carolina, Kemba Walker scored 28 points, and Jeremy Lamb had 18 points and 17 rebounds, and the Charlotte Hornets snapped a four-game losing streak with a 107-102 win over the New York Knicks. — AFP