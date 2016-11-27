PH likely to discuss entry of Pribumi this week: Salahuddin Ayub

Posted on 27 November 2016 - 03:47pm Last updated on 27 November 2016 - 05:32pm

IPOH: The Pakatan Harapan presidential council meeting this week is likely to discuss the entry of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, said Salahuddin Ayub (pix).

The Parti Amanah Negara deputy president Salahuddin Ayub said the pact members wanted a strong coalition.

"We want to work together with our partners DAP and PKR to form a united opposition front," he told reporters after officiating the first Perak Amanah convention here today.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia is headed by former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as its chairman. Former Deputy Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is the president of the party.

Salahuddin said the pact also wanted a common logo for Pakatan Harapan to be used in the polls likely to be held next year.

"This time around we do not want the Registrar of Societies (ROS) to give excuses for not giving its approval.

"ROS failed to approve the logo submitted by the then Pakatan Rakyat in the last general election without giving any reason," he added.

Salahuddin hoped that the pact will be able to avoid a three cornered fight with the PAS, which has not joined Pakatan Harapan.

Amanah is a breakaway party from PAS formed by disgruntled members. Amanah has 500 branches with some 100,000 members nationwide.