DAP slams Johor MB's remark in state assembly

ISKANDAR PUTERI: It is not fair for Mentri Besar Datuk Mohamed Khaled Nordin (pix) to state that DAP only fights for issues related to the Chinese community, said Johor opposition leader Gan Peck Cheng (DAP-Penggaram).

Speaking to reporters outside the Johor State Assembly which ended today, she said: "I consider it a very racist remark. It does not reflect the Bangsa Johor solidarity spirit."

Inside the assembly, Khaled was alleged to have said that DAP fights only for the Chinese community and has no plans for the progress and advancement of the Indian and Malay communities.

In his winding up speech, Khaled allegedly said that polarisation in Penang was getting bigger and posed a threat to national security.

Several DAP assemblymen reacted by standing up to voice their disappointment over Khaled's remark but was stopped by Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Aziz, who said, "It is just a comparison between Johor and Penang, nothing wrong for him to say this in his winding up speech."

Dr Boo Cheng Hau (DAP-Skudai), however, managed to stand up and tell the Dewan that the racist remark was an offence in the Section 45 (xvii) of standing order of the state assembly sitting.