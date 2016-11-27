M'sia deplores selling of babies: Rohani

KUCHING: Malaysia deplores selling of babies, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim.

She said that as the minister responsible for family matters, her ministry would give its full cooperation to the police to ferret out baby-selling syndicates, if there were any in the country.

Rohani, who is also the Member of Parliament of Batang Lupar, said this in response to the report "Malaysia: Babies For Sale-101 East" that was broadcast by Al-Jazeera.

She was speaking to reporters after opening a retreat for community leaders from her constituency at a resort in Damai, about 35km from here, today.

Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar, in responding to the Al-Jazeera report, had denied that Malaysia was a hub for baby-selling syndicates.

He said police were working with all related agencies to ensure that sale of babies on the black market or exploitation of women and children was given the highest priority.

He added that police would investigate the allegations made by Al Jazeera so that action could be taken.

Meanwhile, at today's event, Rohani urged the community leaders "not to run to the media" or resort to the social media every time they faced a problem but instead refer them to their elected leaders to be addressed.

Otherwise, they would just be giving the opposition unnecessary "ammunition" to attack the government, she said. — Bernama