Pathologists find drug packets in dead body

Posted on 27 November 2016 - 06:09pm Last updated on 27 November 2016 - 06:28pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Pathologists conducting post-mortem on the body of an Indonesian were caught by surprise when they discovered 33 packets of syabu crammed into his stomach.

It is learnt that the body was found at Pandan Cahaya in Ampang on Friday.

A passer-by had alerted police to the discovery, and the body was immediately sent to the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Medical Centre for a post-mortem examination.

A police source said investigators are in the midst of piecing the clues together to ascertain the identity of the dead man.

"The surgeon had to remove packages containing syabu from the man's stomach.

"The victim is believed to be an Indonesian and the drugs, totalling 300g, had an estimated street value of RM20,000," the source said.

The victim had also tested negative for drugs use.

City police chief Commissioner Datuk Amar Singh, when contacted by theSun, confirmed the incident and revealed a total of 33 capsules of syabu were recovered from the victim's stomach.

"Each capsule weighs about 8g to 10g," he added.