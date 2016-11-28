Kenyan runners dominate Penang bridge run

Posted on 27 November 2016 - 06:39pm Last updated on 28 November 2016 - 12:01am

GEORGE TOWN: Runners from Kenya dominated the Asics Penang Bridge International Marathon (APBIM) 2016 by sweeping most of the top spots in both the men's and women's full marathon open category.

In the men's full marathon, Bernard Mwendia Muthoni took 2 hours 27 minutes and 45 seconds to emerge champion followed by his fellow countrymen Joseph Gitau Kariuki (2:28:32s) and Sigei Barnaba (2:30:23s).

In the women's full marathon open category, another Kenyan, Margaret Niuguna took 2 hours 52 minutes and 10 seconds to finish first ahead of fellow Kenyan, Fridah Jepkite Lodepa who finished second in 3 hours 1 minute and 35 seconds.

The third place was went to professional runner from Selangor Loh Chooi Fern who clocked 3 hours 30 minutes and 28 seconds.

They took home cash prizes of RM22,000, RM12,000 and RM8,000 respectively including medals and a trophy.

Speaking to reporters after the run, Bernard said he was surprised by his win and did not expect it.

"I felt slow today and did not expect to win the run," he said.

Bernard, 28, said this is the third time he participated in the event and he was placed fifth in 2013 and 2014 in the same category.

He said he will be using the prize money to invest in land and property back in his country.

Margaret, meanwhile said she has participated in various marathons and currently was preparing herself for another international marathon in Singapore next month.

The 46-year-old professional runner said she has been taking part in marathons since she was 8 years old and the mother of five is now based in Kajang for training.

"I will be using the prize money to support my five children and ageing parents in Kenya", she said.

APBIM 2016 attracted more than 30,000 runners from 85 countries .

Yang di-Pertua Negri, Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas was the guest of honour at the prize giving ceremony.

Other state dignitaries included Deputy Chief Minister II Dr P. Ramasamy, state executive councillors, Datuk Abdul Malik Abul Kassim and Phee Boon Poh and the marathon's deputy chairman Datuk Syed Mohd Aidid Syed Murtaza.

Earlier at 1.30am, the full marathon was flagged off after a fireworks display by Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng.