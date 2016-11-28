Gov't promises housing for Serendah landslide victims

PETALING JAYA: Families whose houses were affected by the Serendah landslide on Saturday will be provided with People's Housing Programme (PPR) units.

In giving the assurance, Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar said the government would help the families if their houses were found to be unsafe.

"This would depend on the result of the study conducted to determine the soil condition in the area," he told reporters after a working visit at PPR Lembah Subang 1 here.

"I give my assurance to families that were ordered to evacuate. Don't worry, the federal government will allow them to reside in PPR," he said, adding that the ministry had identified a PPR project just 1km from the landslide area.

Residents of 64 houses were given the evacuation order following a major landslide that struck Taman Idaman in Serendah, Hulu Selangor.

One person was injured following the incident, while at least nine vehicles fell into the chasm on the road.

Earlier, during a visit to the landslide site, Noh said the ministry was also considering providing monetary assistance as another alternative to allow affected residents to build their houses on a new plot.

"This is another measure that we could provide in case their houses need to be demolished for being unsafe," he said.

Meanwhile, Hulu Selangor district police chief Supt R. Supramaniam said there is water flow underground and the whole area still remains at risk.

"There has been no further soil movement at Taman Idaman after round the clock remedial works were conducted at the landslide-hit area.

"So far we have also pulled out two cars and a motorcycle from the rubble and are working to get the remaining vehicles out," he told reporters at the press centre near the scene today.

He said so far 26 families are staying at the nearby Sekolah Rendah Agama Serendah while 32 families are staying on their own elsewhere.

"Seven families have yet to report to us and we believe they went off to stay with nearby family members for the time being. I call for those affected to come forward and register, so we can keep track of them. We will not allow the public to enter the red zone due to the potential danger," he said.