First and oldest McDonald's in Perak to close on Wednesday

Posted on 27 November 2016 - 07:12pm Last updated on 28 November 2016 - 12:01am

IPOH: The first and oldest McDonald's outlet in Perak will close its doors for good this Wednesday after 28 years in business along Jalan Mustapha Al-Bakry, here.

The outlet hosted an appreciation party to thank its customers for the long "friendship" which brought great times and memories today.

Customers and staff, including former employees, took the opportunity to interact and snap pictures for the last time.

McDonald's Malaysia managing director Azmir Jaafar said: "We are proud of the friendship and memories this outlet has built with customers over the years."

Following the closure, the 22 crew and five managers will be transferred to other McDonald's outlets nearby.

There are eight outlets in the city and 14 in Perak.