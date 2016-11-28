Lorry driver acquitted of murdering his grandmother

Posted on 27 November 2016 - 07:21pm Last updated on 28 November 2016 - 12:01am

JOHOR BARU: A High Court acquitted and discharged a 35-year-old lorry driver charged with the murder of his grandmother three years ago.

Judicial Commissioner Collin Lawrence Sequerah when passing the sentence said the death of the deceased was uncertain, and evidence provided by some witnesses were unreliable.

She said the accused's statement is more reliable in this case.

The prosecution had called 20 witnesses, and three witnesses from the defense side.

S. Pariasamy (Pariasamy s/o Subramaniam), 35, was charged for killing his grandmother by strangulation at a house at Jalan Laksamana, Taman Jaya, Kulai between 7.30am to 10.30am, Sept 20, 2013.

His grandmother died 25 days after the incident. She died due to a heart attack in a local private hospital.

Deputy public prosecutor Nor Iffa Zarilla Abd Rahman prosecuted while Pariasamy was represented by counsel Datin Freda Sabapathy.