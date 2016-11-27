Cops bust burglars after car chase

KUALA MUDA: Police have crippled a five-man house break-in gang after a dramatic 20-minute chase here this morning.

Kuala Muda police chief ACP Md Zukir Md Isa said in the 9am incident, acting upon a tip-off, a police patrol team gave chase for more than 20 minutes through some residential areas and the suspects' car was cornered near SMK Dato Bijaya Setia here.

"The public had earlier alerted us that four men in their 30's were seen behaving suspiciously in a car in front of a bank in Taman Ria.

"The driver sped off when the patrol car tried to approach them, prompting the policemen to pursue the suspects," he said in a statement today.

He said several other patrol units then joined in the pursuit which resulted in the car ramming into a lamp post along the road near the school.

"One of the suspects jumped out from the car and tried to attack the policemen with a machete, forcing them to fire a warning shot which hit the suspect's leg," added Zukir.

Zukir said police then sent the injured suspect to Hospital Sultan Abdul Halim, Sungai Petani, for treatment and arrested the other three suspects who were still seated in the car.

House break-in equipment was also found in the suspects' car.

He added following the arrest, police picked up the fifth suspect in a house in Taman Seri Angsana at 12.30pm today.

The case is being investigated for burglary, using criminal force to deter a public servant from carrying out his duties and attempting to assault a person with intent to outrage modesty.