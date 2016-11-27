AG appeals for heavier sentence in Shah Alam parking ticket dispute

PETALING JAYA: The Attorney-General's Chambers has filed an appeal against the conviction and sentencing last Friday of a couple who were charged with harassing and interfering in the duties of a female Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) officer over a parking ticket dispute.

Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali said the appeal will seek for a stiffer punishment as the offence involved the use of force in preventing a civil servant from carrying out her job.

"The act is a criminal offence under Section 353 of the Penal Code, which provides for up to two years' imprisonment, or a fine, or both," he said in a statement today.

Apandi said that the chambers views the sentence of 14 days and fine of RM3,000 (with the penalty for non-payment being an additional seven days' imprisonment) as being too light, or "manifestly inadequate," when one takes into account the gravity of the offence.

"Despite the two accused having pleaded guilty, the appropriate sentence must still be imposed in order to teach (them) a lesson. (They must be) made an example to others not to commit such acts," he added.

Apandi said the chambers filed an appeal against the sentence last Friday.