RM600m facelift for Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR: The current renovation and upgrade to the parliament building has escalated by an additional RM80 million from the initial RM520 million said Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah said the increase in cost could not be avoided as as there was additional work on the initial design.

"The total cost is currently estimated to be RM600 million. There is no cost increase due to delay or extension. The increase is due to re-measurements and additional technical works.

"For example, now Parliament has a second chamber. It was not there in the original design. Because of that, (we have) additional work and extra costs," he told theSun.

Work on the 53-year-old building, which started in March 2011, is now expected to be completed in 2020 instead of 2018.

While providing a breakdown of the works in phases and costs, Fadillah said the extension to the scheduled completion was mainly because of the upgrading and renovation works for the tower block, which has not been finalised by Parliament and the Prime Minister's Department.

He added that it is also subject to assessment by the Value Management Lab and approval of the Economic Planning Unit budget screening session in 2017.

"A detailed design should commence sometime in 2017 and construction works could begin by mid-2018 and the completion target is 2020.

"This is because of the need to fully vacate the tower block and relocate the offices to a temporary block," Fadillah said.

Phase 2 of the project will involve the upgrading of the main building and related areas, which is due for completion by end of January 2017, while Phase 3 involves construction of a new office block to include offices of MPs, ministries and administrative offices, which is due to be completed in December 2018.

While stating that there are logistical issues to be looked into due to the temporary relocation of offices and services, Fadillah said the ministry will ensure Parliament operations continue with minimal disturbance.

"As such, the planned schedules would need to be reviewed from time to time," he said.