HRDF claims it has allocated funds to unions

PETALING JAYA: Having previously gone back and forth on the financial accounts of its discontinued upskilling programme, the Human Resource Development Fund (HRDF) now claims that it has allocated the unutilised balance of the programme's funds to several employers' associations and trade unions.

Previously, HRDF announced through a circular dated Sept 5 that it will be winding down the 1Malaysia Globally Recognised Industry and Professional Certification (1MalaysiaGRIP) by Oct 1 after being ordered by the government to do so.

This came about after the programme drew flak from employers over the use of 30% of their total contributions to fund the programme along with a matching grant from the government.

However, the following month, the government agency through another circular, announced that the programme has been phased out due to the full utilisation of the fund of RM200 million allotted for it.

Meanwhile, HRDF now says that it has only used RM170,973,843.38 to train 20,874 participants, since the inception of the programme in June 2015.

When asked to account for the remaining RM29 million, HRDF's corporate communications director G. Sashikala Devi said: "The balance of the fund had been allocated to 27 employers' associations and unions."

On a Nov 10 report in theSun, employers claimed that they were told that the remaining amount of the fund will be re-credited to their individual accounts.

However, HRDF has denied having agreed to such terms.

According to a circular issued on Dec 22 last year, six months into the programme, the government arm only managed to utilise RM15.2 million of the RM86.3 million available for the programme.

The same circular read that the remaining amount would be put into a consolidated fund, a move that earned the ire of employers.

On another note, while HRDF has come up roses with its overall financial performance for last year, the second series of the 2015 Auditor-General's (AG) Report highlighted a few weaknesses including poor management of programmes such as 1MalaysiaGRIP and the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL).

The report stated that while there had been insufficient monitoring on HRDF's part on training providers for the 1MalaysiaGRIP programme, 320 out of 564 participants of the RPL programme have not received their certificates, despite RM2.39 million being collected as fees by HRDF through training providers.

Disputing the findings, Sashikala said as of November 2016, 527 candidates have received their certificates for the RPL programme, while 37 did not receive it because they had failed to complete the process.

The AG report also noted that HRDF had also failed to execute six out of the 12 courses under the Special Training Assistance Scheme.

"The six trainings were not conducted because they did not meet the training requirements set by HRDF and there were no claims made by HRDF registered employers," she said.

According to HRDF, the 1MalaysiaGRIP programme was a success.

The RPL programme was introduced in 2009 as an effort by the Human Resource Ministry's to certify skilled workers.