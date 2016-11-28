GPMS wants Najib to reject UEC

KUALA LUMPUR: A Malay students group has urged Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak not to give any recognition to the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC).

Rejecting UEC, the Gabungan Pelajar Melayu Semenanjung (GPMS) stressed that this examination system is not in line with the national education policy.

"Recently, you have received pressure from a political party in its annual general meeting, for the government under your leadership to give recognition to the UEC (as a qualification) for acceptance into public universities.

"GPMS urges the government to reject any recognition for UEC," GPMS president Zambri Mohd Isa said at its annual general meeting.

He said UEC has clearly "ignored" the national education policy as it does not want to abide by the national curriculum, instead uses a curriculum which is "copied from Taiwan".

Urging Najib, who was present at the AGM, to rethink any plan to recognise UEC, Zambri said the transparency of the examination system is doubtful as it is administered by a private Chinese body.

"We understand you are the PM for all Malaysians, but we hope you would reconsider any recognition for UEC. This is not a racial matter but a question of respecting the national education policy.

"UEC clearly does not respect the education system in this country. We think there should not be two examination systems to provide entry to public universities as it would affect the chances of those with Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM)," he said.

Zambri said the government should strengthen unity through education by holistically empowering national schools.

Najib did not address the UEC issue in his speech but urged GPMS to strive to be a "superior" NGO in championing Malay dignity.

Commending its effort to collect RM4 million to help Malaysian students in Egypt, he pledged to contribute RM1 million to the fund.

Najib has continually met with the Education Ministry and Higher Education Ministry as well as relevant parties to find a solution that will be acceptable to all on the recognition of UEC as a public university entrance qualification.

It was reported in July that he had instructed his ministers from MCA and other Chinese-based parties to play their roles to convince both ministries to recognise the certification.

On Nov 15, MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai has said that it has vigorously pushed for recognition of the UEC, which was one of its resolution in its AGM.