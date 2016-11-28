'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' shifts to October 2017

THE sequel to 2014's espionage escapade Kingsman: The Secret Service has moved from June to October in a 20th Century Fox reshuffle.

With Taron Egerton, Colin Firth, Mark Strong, and Sophie Cookson returning, and franchise newcomers Julianne Moore, Halle Berry, Channing Tatum and Jeff Bridges also on board, Kingsman: The Golden Circle is now due Oct 6, 2017, after a release schedule update from Fox.

Moving it away from its previous June 16 date means avoiding conflict with Warner Bros Wonder Woman (June 2,) and Universal's The Mummy (June 9.)

By contrast, the October date puts it up against the same-week release of Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi vision Blade Runner 2049, a long-awaited sequel to the 1982 Ridley Scott original.

The same batch of adjustments brought with it release dates for Alien Covenant (May 19, 2017), two mystery Marvel movies (Nov 2, 2018 and Feb 14, 2019) and an unnamed production from James Cameron's Lightstorm Entertainment (thought to be Avatar 2, Dec 21, 2018.) — AFP Relaxnews