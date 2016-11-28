Datasonic posts 29% jump in Q2 net profit

PETALING JAYA:Datasonic Group Bhd’s net profit in the second quarter ended Sept 30, 2016 (Q3FY17) increased 29% to RM15.95 million, from RM12.35 million in the same period last year.

Revenue was up 49% to RM76.44 million, compared with 51.28 million in the previous corresponding quarter, mainly due to higher contribution from security and surveillance services, and financial product and services, in addition to new revenue stream from the supply of passport chips.

For the six months period, Datasonic's net profit surged 48.7% to RM36.74 million, from RM24.7 million a year ago, while revenue jumped 44.39% to RM152.53 million, from RM105.64 million previously.

Group chairman Jeneral (Rtd) Tan Sri Dr Mohamed Hashim Mohd Ali said the group will continue to explore and expand business in secure ID and personalisation services as well as integrated security and surveillance solutions, both locally and regionally.

“Our philosophy is to offer cheaper, better and best-of-the-best products and services to our customer. Our passion and commitment is to contribute towards building a safe and smart nation.

“We will expand our services in the financial sector, where we believe there is huge potential for sustainable growth and profitability in Malaysia and Indonesia,” he added.