Daya Materials in pact with China Energy Engineering

PETALING JAYA: Engineering and construction company Daya Materials Bhd has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with China Energy Engineering Corp Ltd International Co (CEEC) to collaborate in power plant projects and other infrastructure construction projects in Malaysia and Indonesia.

CEEC, an international engineering corporation incorporated in China, has extensive experiences in domestic and overseas energy and infrastructure projects.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia last Friday, Daya Materials said the MoU is to record the preliminary intentions and understanding of Daya Materials and CEEC with respect to their common interests and agreement to combine their industry connections and resources.