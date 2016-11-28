Ikhmas Jaya gets RM58m job from TTDI KL Metropolis

PETALING JAYA: Ikhmas Jaya Group Bhd has clinched a contract worth RM57.9 million from TTDI KL Metropolis Sdn Bhd for earthworks, piling and and substructure works for a proposed 59-storey development at Mukim Batu, Kuala Lumpur.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia last Friday, the piling and engineering specialist said the project will have no effect on its earnings and net assets for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2016 (FY16), but is expected to contribute positively for FY17.

The group said the duration of the project includes eight months for works of the serviced apartment foundation/pilecaps/lowest slab, which is expected to be completed by July 17, 2017.

“Fifteen months for all other works and the expected date of completion shall be Feb 17, 2018,” it added.