Govt decisions for a better future for younger generation: Najib

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak said all decisions made by the government is to ensure a better future for the younger generation.

"As a government, we are responsible not only for the short-term but also for the long-term. 2050 National Transformation is not only the voice of the younger generation but also the student leaders.

"The government will not make decisions based on populist consideration," he said when closing the National Students Leadership Conference 2016 (Pemanas 4.0) here, last night.

Also present were his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, Umno Education Bureau chairman Tan Sri Ibrahim Abu Shah, Umno Information chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa, Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin and Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh.

Najib said that decisions on policies were made after considering the views and ideas of all quarters before implementation.

"So, when we determine the direction, it will be a vision of all Malaysia citizens, including the younger generation."

He suggested that every student prepare their road map to determine their direction in life as the future will be more competitive.

Later, he presented several awards including cash and certificates to the participants for the best debater and best debate group.

Pemanas is held in conjunction with Umno General Assembly 2016 from Nov 29-Dec 3 at Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC). — Bernama