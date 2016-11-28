Two cousins die in Kota Tinggi accident

JOHOR BARU: Two cousins lost their lives in an accident at KM26 Jalan Lok Heng-Mawai, Kota Tinggi near here yesterday.

The victims were Muhammad Fakhri Aufa Muhamad Faidz, one, and Nur Natasya Nabiela Abdullah, 11.

In the incident around 5.30pm, Muhammad Fakhri's mother Norsuhadah Ramli, 30, and sister Aleesya Nur Jasmin Abdullah, 5, sustained serious head injuries. They are being treated at Sultan Ismail Hospital.

Kota Tinggi district police chief Supt Rahmat Othman said the accident was believed to have occurred after the Perodua Kancil driven by Norshudah from Kota Tinggi to Felda Lok Heng hit a hole on the shoulder of the road and skidded towards an oil palm estate before overturning.

"Norshudah's son Muhammad Fakhri and her niece (Nur Natasya) died at the scene while the rest were seriously injured," he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the road was a two-way straight route and weather was fine at the time. — Bernama