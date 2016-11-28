RM3.819m raised for Tunku Laksamana Johor Cancer Foundation

JOHOR BARU: A total of RM3.819 million was raised at the Laksamana Trophy Charity Golf Tournament 2016 held at The Els Club Desaru Coast – Ocean Course.

The money raised is for the Tunku Laksamana Johor Cancer Foundation.

Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar launched the inaugural tournament organised by the Johor Tourism Association (JGTA) last Saturday.

Some 120 people participated in the tournament.

The Sultan also opened The Els Club Desaru Coast – Ocean Course which is said to be the newest world-class championship golf course in the region, promising a premium golfing experience for all skills level.