S'gor govt granted interim stay of EC inquiry on redelineation exercise

KUALA LUMPUR: The Selangor government has succeeded in applying for an interim stay of the Election Commission's local inquiry on the delimitation exercise pertaining only to the state.

The stay is pending the hearing and disposal of leave for the judicial review application, which is set to be heard on Dec 16, 2016, at the High Court.

High Court judicial commissioner Azizul Azmi Adnan said there are special circumstances in the application.

"The court is of the view that the 'preservation of the status quo' amounts to special circumstances," said Azizul.

Last month, the state government filed a judicial review to quash a notice and a draft constituencies' plan for the state, which contains the proposed recommendations for delimitation of constituencies by EC.