Maria-linked Empower raided under Sosma

PETALING JAYA: Police raided women's rights group Empower's office in Section 4 here today under the Security Offences (Special Measures Act) 2012 (Sosma).

According to tweets sent out by the non-governmental organisation, 10 officers raided the office at about 1pm.

They also did not inform Empower members why the raid was being conducted.

Empower said police were also not allowing any of their lawyers into the office and had covered all the windows with papers. The police had apparently also locked all doors.

It is learnt that police were investigating Empower under Section 124C of the Penal Code and also under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma).

Sources said the investigation had possible links with Bersih 2.0 chairman Maria Chin Abdullah (pix), who had founded Empower, which works on encouraging women participation in the political process.

Maria is currently being detained under Sosma.