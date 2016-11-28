Jakim to train more preachers, religious teachers to master sign language

KUALA LUMPUR: The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia is to train more preachers and religious teachers to master sign language to communicate with hearing-impaired Muslims in the country.

Jakim deputy director-general (human development) Paimuzi Yahya said today there was a shortage of preachers and religious teachers to translate Islamic teachings into sign language.

He said there were 45,000 hearing-impaired people in the country and the government, through several agencies, has attended to their welfare.

"The majority of them are Muslims. Jakim and the state islamic affairs departments have conducted programmes for them. We have the facilities and are prepared to assist them.

"We will have discussions with the Malaysian Deaf Muslims Association on how to train the preachers and religious teachers to master sign language," he said to reporters after the opening of the 2nd International Conference of Deaf Muslims here.

The two-day conference is an annual meeting of Global Deaf Muslims based in the United States. This year's conference is organised by the Malaysian Federation of the Deaf in cooperation with the Malaysian Deaf Muslims Association.

Carrying the theme 'Islam for the Deaf: Our Community, Our Future', the conference has drawn the participation of 269 hearing-impaired Muslims from 27 countries to, among others, strengthen understanding and appreciation of the Islamic teachings among hearing-impaired Muslims.

Earlier, Jakim director-general Tan Sri Othman Mustapha, in his address, said Jakim was open to discussion and cooperation with the Malaysian Federation of the Deaf to seek solutions to problems faced by the hearing-impared.

"We hope the conference can establish cooperation among hearing-impared Muslims at the international level and make a positive impact for us to continue to assist this group in all aspects," he said.

The text of his speech was read out by Paimuzi. — Bernama